The Analyst Verdict: Evolent Health In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Evolent Health, presenting an average target of $10.17, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 31.33% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $14.81.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Evolent Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Constantine Davides Citizens Lowers Market Outperform $10.00 $11.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Buy $9.50 $11.50 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $7.00 $13.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $9.00 $16.00 Sean Dodge BMO Capital Announces Outperform $7.00 - Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $12.00 $18.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $10.00 $16.00 Constantine Davides Citizens Lowers Market Outperform $11.00 $13.00 David Larsen BTIG Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Evolent Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Evolent Health Better

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

Key Indicators: Evolent Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Evolent Health's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -22.83%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolent Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Evolent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.29, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

