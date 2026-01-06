24 Analysts Assess Expedia Group: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 24 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 16 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 10 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Expedia Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $274.46, accompanied by a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $237.33, the current average has increased by 15.64%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Expedia Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $330.00 $275.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $326.00 $285.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $290.00 $250.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $285.00 $270.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $294.00 $294.00 Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Raises Neutral $270.00 $240.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $281.00 $206.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $270.00 $220.00 John Staszak Argus Research Raises Buy $300.00 $265.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $265.00 $200.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $260.00 $225.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $272.00 $212.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $260.00 $200.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $295.00 $253.00 Daniel L. Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $310.00 $265.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $197.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $250.00 $230.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $350.00 $280.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $250.00 $190.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $234.00 $209.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $230.00 $220.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $220.00 $210.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Expedia Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Expedia Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Expedia Group analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and alternative accommodations brand Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Expedia Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.67% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expedia Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 88.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 4.85.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.