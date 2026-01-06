Where Uber Technologies Stands With Analysts

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been analyzed by 19 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 10 5 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $113.95, with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $110.17, the current average has increased by 3.43%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Uber Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Lowers Outperform $110.00 $125.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $78.00 $84.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $110.00 $115.00 Oliver Lester Arete Research Raises Buy $125.00 $82.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Buy $122.00 $124.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $114.00 $108.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Lowers Overweight $107.00 $110.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $96.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $108.00 $107.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $120.00 $125.00 Taylor Manley Guggenheim Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $106.00 $113.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $108.00 $102.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $109.00 $109.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $124.00 $117.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $124.00 $116.00 Taylor Manley Guggenheim Announces Buy $140.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Uber Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Uber Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Uber Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Uber Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 49.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 26.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

