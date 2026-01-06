4 Analysts Have This To Say About Annaly Capital Management

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Annaly Capital Management and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.91% from the previous average price target of $21.83.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Annaly Capital Management. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Hagen BTIG Announces Buy $25.00 - Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.50 $22.50 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Annaly Capital Management. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Annaly Capital Management compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Annaly Capital Management's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. Its business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. The company's reportable operating segments are; the Agency segment, which invests in Agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; the Residential Credit segment, which invests in non-Agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; the Mortgage Servicing Rights segment; and Corporate & Other. Maximum revenue for the company is generated from its Agency segment.

Key Indicators: Annaly Capital Management's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Annaly Capital Management's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 637.14% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 89.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Annaly Capital Management's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Annaly Capital Management's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

