4 Analysts Assess Enovis: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $44.5, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. A 10.1% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $49.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Enovis among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Announces Buy $41.00 - Caitlin Cronin Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $50.00 $58.00 Keith Hinton Freedom Capital Markets Announces Buy $45.00 - Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Enovis. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Enovis. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enovis compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enovis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Enovis's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Enovis's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enovis analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Enovis: A Closer Look

Enovis Corp is a medical technology company that offers medical devices and services across the continuum of patient care, from injury prevention to joint replacement to rehabilitation after surgery, injury, or degenerative disease. Its reportable segments are Prevention & Recovery (P&R) and Reconstructive (Recon). The company generates the maximum revenue from the Prevention & Recovery segment, which includes products that are used to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports-related injuries. The Reconstructive segment provides a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and surgical productivity tools. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the U.S.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Enovis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Enovis's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Enovis's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -104.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enovis's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -24.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enovis's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Enovis adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.