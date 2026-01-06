37 Analysts Have This To Say About MongoDB

Throughout the last three months, 37 analysts have evaluated MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 18 15 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 14 11 4 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $443.35, with a high estimate of $525.00 and a low estimate of $310.00. This current average has increased by 15.85% from the previous average price target of $382.68.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of MongoDB's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $500.00 $480.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $500.00 $450.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Raises Buy $488.00 $340.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $525.00 $440.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $475.00 $405.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $500.00 $335.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $440.00 $400.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $455.00 $415.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $450.00 $375.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $450.00 $400.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $450.00 $385.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Raises Neutral $385.00 $305.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $310.00 $250.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $465.00 $415.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $455.00 $375.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $440.00 $330.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $450.00 $430.00 Firoz Valliji Bernstein Raises Outperform $452.00 $338.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $450.00 $400.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $480.00 $440.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $415.00 $390.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $415.00 $320.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $450.00 $405.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $454.00 $406.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Raises Market Outperform $475.00 $435.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $425.00 $385.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $480.00 $365.00 Hannah Rudoff Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $490.00 $400.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $385.00 $385.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $440.00 $425.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $415.00 $365.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $405.00 $350.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $400.00 $375.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $415.00 $365.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $385.00 $305.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Raises Market Outperform $435.00 $375.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MongoDB. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MongoDB's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MongoDB's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into MongoDB's Background

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Understanding the Numbers: MongoDB's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: MongoDB's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

