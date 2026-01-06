13 Analysts Have This To Say About Microchip Technology

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $72.54, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.83%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Microchip Technology among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $77.00 $75.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $85.00 $65.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $72.00 $67.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $75.00 $73.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $80.00 $90.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $60.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $64.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $65.00 $70.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $75.00 $85.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $73.00 $77.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $75.00 $82.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Microchip Technology. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Microchip Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Microchip Technology's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Microchip Technology's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Financial Insights: Microchip Technology

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Microchip Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.01%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Microchip Technology's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microchip Technology's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

