What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AGNC Investment

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $10.6, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.95% increase from the previous average price target of $10.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of AGNC Investment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Barker Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $11.00 $10.50 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.50 Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $10.00 $9.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AGNC Investment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AGNC Investment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AGNC Investment's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into AGNC Investment's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The firm's asset portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities or other investments in or related to, the housing, mortgage, or real estate markets.

Financial Insights: AGNC Investment

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AGNC Investment's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 122.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 91.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AGNC Investment's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, AGNC Investment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

