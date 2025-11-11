A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Skyworks Solutions Through 8 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Skyworks Solutions and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $92.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $69.29, the current average has increased by 32.78%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Skyworks Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $73.00 $65.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $80.00 $85.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Raises Neutral $74.00 $66.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $75.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $70.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Neutral $91.00 $66.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $88.00 $58.00 John Vinh Keybanc Announces Overweight $105.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Skyworks Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

All You Need to Know About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

A Deep Dive into Skyworks Solutions's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Skyworks Solutions's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.34% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyworks Solutions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skyworks Solutions's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Skyworks Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

