What 21 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) underwent analysis by 21 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 7 4 6 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.69, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has decreased by 25.42% from the previous average price target of $26.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Intellia Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Miller Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $8.00 $17.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $14.00 $25.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $26.00 $48.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $9.00 $14.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $17.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $24.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Lowers Neutral $7.00 $9.00 Silvan Tuerkcan Citizens Lowers Market Outperform $21.00 $29.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $5.00 $12.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $18.00 $25.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $17.00 $45.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $29.00 $33.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $26.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $14.00 $21.00 William Pickering Bernstein Raises Market Perform $14.50 $14.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Buy $30.00 $36.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $48.00 $60.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $33.00 - Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Intellia Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Intellia Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Intellia Therapeutics Better

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

Key Indicators: Intellia Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Intellia Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 51.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intellia Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -735.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intellia Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intellia Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

