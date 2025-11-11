Demystifying CoreWeave: Insights From 15 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CoreWeave, presenting an average target of $151.73, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.4% increase from the previous average price target of $137.44.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of CoreWeave among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $160.00 $175.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $140.00 $168.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $174.00 $174.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $175.00 - Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Neutral $140.00 $115.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $165.00 $128.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $105.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Announces Buy $165.00 - Josh Beck Raymond James Announces Outperform $130.00 - Greg P. Miller JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $180.00 - Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $116.00 $116.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $116.00 - Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $180.00 - Nick Del Deo MoffettNathanson Raises Neutral $65.00 $56.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CoreWeave. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CoreWeave compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CoreWeave's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CoreWeave's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know CoreWeave Better

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

CoreWeave's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CoreWeave displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 206.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CoreWeave's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoreWeave's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -8.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoreWeave's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CoreWeave's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.81, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

