12 Analysts Have This To Say About Eli Lilly

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $955.67, a high estimate of $1104.00, and a low estimate of $700.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.86% from the previous average price target of $929.08.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Eli Lilly. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Risinger Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $1104.00 $886.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Buy $1080.00 $895.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1100.00 $930.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $985.00 $925.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Maintains Buy $948.00 $948.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Raises Buy $948.00 $875.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1023.00 $1028.00 Kerry Holford Berenberg Lowers Hold $830.00 $970.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $1050.00 $1100.00 Rajesh Kumar HSBC Raises Hold $700.00 $675.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $825.00 $975.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Lowers Buy $875.00 $942.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Eli Lilly's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Eli Lilly's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 53.87% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Eli Lilly's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eli Lilly's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 26.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Eli Lilly's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.79, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

