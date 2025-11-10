What Analysts Are Saying About CubeSmart Stock

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.0, with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. A decline of 1.77% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of CubeSmart by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $46.00 $47.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $48.00 $49.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $49.00 $48.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $42.00 $45.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $48.00 $47.00 Smedes Rose Citigroup Lowers Neutral $43.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CubeSmart's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into CubeSmart's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know CubeSmart Better

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Majority of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

Breaking Down CubeSmart's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: CubeSmart displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CubeSmart's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CubeSmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CubeSmart's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, CubeSmart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

