The Analyst Verdict: Six Flags Entertainment In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $29.5, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Highlighting a 27.61% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $40.75.

The standing of Six Flags Entertainment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Yeh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $30.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $40.00 $60.00 Arpine Kocharyan UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $40.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $24.00 $33.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Six Flags Entertainment. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Six Flags Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Six Flags Entertainment's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp is North America's regional amusement resort operator with approximately 27 amusement parks, around 15 separately gated water parks, and nine resort properties across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It provides coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts, and a portfolio of beloved intellectual properties such as Looney Tunes, DC Comics, and PEANUTS.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Six Flags Entertainment displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 62.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Six Flags Entertainment's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Six Flags Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.11.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

