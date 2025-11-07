What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Block

Analysts' ratings for Block (NYSE:XYZ) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 2 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $85.08, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $76.00, the current average has increased by 11.95%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Block. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Harte BTIG Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Sell $74.00 $70.00 Bryan Keane Citigroup Announces Buy $105.00 - Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $91.00 - Andrew Schmidt Keybanc Announces Overweight $94.00 - Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Sell $70.00 $65.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Lowers Buy $90.00 $95.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $88.00 $71.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Neutral $67.00 $50.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Block. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Block compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Block's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Block's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Block: A Closer Look

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Block: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Block's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.89%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Block's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Block's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Block's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.28.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

