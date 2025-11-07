What Analysts Are Saying About Expedia Group Stock

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $233.36, along with a high estimate of $275.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.94% from the previous average price target of $214.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Expedia Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $250.00 $190.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $234.00 $209.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $230.00 $220.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $220.00 $210.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $212.00 $211.00 Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Neutral $240.00 - Jake Fuller BTIG Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $206.00 $177.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $200.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Expedia Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Expedia Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Expedia Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Expedia Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Expedia Group analyst ratings.

Delving into Expedia Group's Background

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Breaking Down Expedia Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Expedia Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expedia Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 34.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 7.75.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

