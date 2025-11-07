Breaking Down Freshworks: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Freshworks, revealing an average target of $19.43, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Highlighting a 14.29% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $22.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Freshworks is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hannah Rudoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $25.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $19.00 $23.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $13.00 - Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $18.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Freshworks. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Freshworks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Freshworks's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Freshworks's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc provides software as a service platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to support customers through e-mail, phone, website, and social networks. It offers solutions that serve the needs of users in the CS and ITSM categories and has also expanded its offering with Sales and Marketing automation products. These product offerings enable organizations to acquire, engage, and serve their customers and employees. The group derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other regions.

Freshworks's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Freshworks showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.3% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Freshworks's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freshworks's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Freshworks's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

