The Analyst Verdict: Amphastar Pharma In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $34.5, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Marking an increase of 3.51%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $33.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Amphastar Pharma among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $32.00 $28.00 Serge Belanger Needham Announces Buy $36.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amphastar Pharma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Amphastar Pharma compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Amphastar Pharma's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Amphastar Pharma's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Amphastar Pharma Better

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focusing on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, as well as insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient, or insulin API products. The company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company has one reportable segment pharmaceutical products. Geographically the business presence of the firm is seen in the United States, China and France of which the U.S. accounts for the majority of the revenue.

Financial Insights: Amphastar Pharma

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Amphastar Pharma's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amphastar Pharma's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amphastar Pharma's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amphastar Pharma's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

