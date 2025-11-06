Analyst Expectations For AppLovin's Future

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for AppLovin, revealing an average target of $702.12, a high estimate of $860.00, and a low estimate of $491.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 25.45% increase from the previous average price target of $559.69.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of AppLovin's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $705.00 $693.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $693.00 $664.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Announces Outperform $700.00 - Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $633.00 $491.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $745.00 $725.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $850.00 $600.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $860.00 $580.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $750.00 $480.00 James Callahan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $740.00 $500.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $810.00 $540.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $740.00 $500.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $640.00 $525.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $664.00 $547.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $725.00 $620.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $615.00 $560.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $575.00 $450.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $491.00 $480.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AppLovin. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AppLovin's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AppLovin's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Financial Milestones: AppLovin's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AppLovin's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 77.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 65.09%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 94.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppLovin's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AppLovin's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.01, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

