Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Hut 8

Analysts' ratings for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.54, along with a high estimate of $78.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 55.58% increase from the previous average price target of $33.77.

The perception of Hut 8 by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Lewis BTIG Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $54.00 $36.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $64.00 $24.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $78.00 $36.00 Greg P. Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $65.00 $25.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $65.00 $30.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $55.00 $33.00 Darren Aftahi Roth Capital Raises Buy $60.00 $31.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $33.00 $25.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00 Matthew Galinko Maxim Group Raises Buy $30.00 $23.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $23.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Hut 8 compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hut 8's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hut 8's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hut 8's Background

Hut 8 Corp is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. The company has four reportable business segments: Power, Digital Infrastructure, Compute, and Other. It derives maximum revenue from the Compute segment which consists of Bitcoin Mining, GPU-as-a-Service, and Data Center Cloud operations. Its geographical segments include the United States and Canada, of which it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Hut 8's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hut 8's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 279.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hut 8's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hut 8's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hut 8's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

