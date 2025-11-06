What Analysts Are Saying About Unity Software Stock

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Unity Software (NYSE:U), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.4, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.0% increase from the previous average price target of $38.07.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Unity Software. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $40.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $35.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $29.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $42.00 $41.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Mohammed Khallouf HSBC Raises Hold $40.80 $37.50

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Unity Software's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

Unity Software's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Unity Software faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.85% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Unity Software's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -24.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unity Software's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Unity Software's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Unity Software's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

