3 Analysts Have This To Say About CareDx

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been analyzed by 3 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 4.55% from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CareDx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CareDx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CareDx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CareDx's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know CareDx Better

CareDx Inc operates as a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It offers testing services, products, and digital solutions along with the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is a provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. The Company's commercially available testing services consist of AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients, and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from the Testing services.

Key Indicators: CareDx's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: CareDx's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CareDx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CareDx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CareDx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

