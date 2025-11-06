The Analyst Verdict: Coherent In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Coherent (NYSE:COHR) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Coherent, revealing an average target of $129.27, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $112.55, the current average has increased by 14.86%.

The standing of Coherent among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $190.00 $135.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $150.00 $120.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $110.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $150.00 $135.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $89.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $89.00 $97.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $118.00 $100.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $135.00 $150.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $105.00 $92.00

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Coherent. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Coherent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Coherent's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Coherent displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Coherent's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coherent's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coherent's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Coherent's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.69. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

