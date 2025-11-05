6 Analysts Have This To Say About Stoke Therapeutics

Analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $30.67, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average reflects an increase of 27.79% from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Stoke Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Shrader BTIG Maintains Buy $39.00 $39.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $25.00 $15.00 Thomas Shrader BTIG Raises Buy $39.00 $28.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $35.00 $22.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $22.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Stoke Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Stoke Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Stoke Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Stoke Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body's potential with RNA medicine. Its proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to restore naturally-occurring protein levels selectively. Its first medicine in development, zorevunersen, has demonstrated the potential for disease modification in patients with Dravet syndrome. The company provides early programs focused on multiple targets, including haploinsufficiency diseases of the central nervous system and eye, to up-regulate the protein expression of the underlying disease gene in a mutation-agnostic manner.

Financial Insights: Stoke Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Stoke Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 186.01% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stoke Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -169.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stoke Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -5.93%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Stoke Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

