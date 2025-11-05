What Analysts Are Saying About Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $85.33, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.76% from the previous average price target of $71.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Mirum Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $81.00 $80.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $81.00 $75.00 Joseph Thome TD Cowen Announces Buy $95.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $77.00 $53.00 Dae Gon Ha Stifel Announces Buy $89.00 - Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $89.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mirum Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Mirum Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its product, Livmarli, a novel, orally administered, minimally-absorbed ileal bile acid transporter IBAT) inhibitor (IBATi), is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS). It is involved in the development of Maralixibat for the treatment of pediatric patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, or PFIC, and Alagille syndrome, or ALGS. The company is also involved in the development of volixibat for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Mirum Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 64.09% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.25. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

