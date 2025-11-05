Forecasting The Future: 22 Analyst Projections For Advanced Micro Devices

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 8 7 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Advanced Micro Devices, presenting an average target of $261.45, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 31.19% increase from the previous average price target of $199.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Advanced Micro Devices. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $280.00 $240.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $300.00 $275.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00 Frank Lee HSBC Raises Buy $310.00 $185.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $270.00 $190.00 Chris Caso Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $300.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $275.00 $205.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $210.00 $150.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $215.00 $180.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $265.00 $210.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $240.00 $188.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $185.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $273.00 $213.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $270.00 $210.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $250.00 $200.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $246.00 $168.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $300.00 $170.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $270.00 $210.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $300.00 $200.00 Frank Lee HSBC Lowers Buy $185.00 $200.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $213.00 $173.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $205.00 $183.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Advanced Micro Devices's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Advanced Micro Devices Better

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers (including artificial intelligence), industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. However, AMD is emerging as a prominent player in AI GPUs and related hardware. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Understanding the Numbers: Advanced Micro Devices's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Micro Devices's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Advanced Micro Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

