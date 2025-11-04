What Analysts Are Saying About Palantir Technologies Stock

Ratings for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Palantir Technologies, presenting an average target of $215.25, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. Observing a 14.19% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $188.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Palantir Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $215.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $190.00 $177.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $201.00 $182.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Buy $215.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Palantir Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Palantir Technologies's Background

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Key Indicators: Palantir Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 48.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 32.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Palantir Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

