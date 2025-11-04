13 Analysts Have This To Say About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.69, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Experiencing a 7.17% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $28.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Nurix Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Jeet Mukherjee BTIG Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $28.00 $33.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Jeet Mukherjee BTIG Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $26.00 $27.00 Joseph Catanzaro Mizuho Announces Outperform $24.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $33.00 $34.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $32.00 $35.00 Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $28.00 $30.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nurix Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Nurix Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company's pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nurix Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 August, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -37.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nurix Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1094.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nurix Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -21.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nurix Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -15.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Nurix Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

