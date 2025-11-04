Expert Outlook: Liquidia Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $41.0, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Observing a 17.14% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $35.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Liquidia among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $52.00 $36.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Amy Li Jefferies Announces Buy $43.00 - Ryan Deschner Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $41.00 $33.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $31.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Liquidia. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Liquidia's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Liquidia's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Financial Milestones: Liquidia's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Liquidia's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 141.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -470.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -128.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -17.15%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 13.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

