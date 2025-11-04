Demystifying Flutter Entertainment: Insights From 18 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $336.72, a high estimate of $365.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.27%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Flutter Entertainment among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrien de Saint Hilaire B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $250.00 $325.00 Ian Moore Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $325.00 $330.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $339.00 $356.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $335.00 $350.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Lowers Buy $310.00 $365.00 Ian Moore Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $330.00 $340.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $330.00 $350.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Lowers Buy $324.00 $357.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $365.00 $365.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $340.00 $345.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $340.00 $330.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $340.00 $320.00 Ben Shelley UBS Raises Buy $360.00 $340.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $345.00 $323.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $365.00 $300.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Buy $356.00 $353.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $352.00 $350.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $355.00 $340.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Flutter Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flutter Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Flutter Entertainment's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Flutter Entertainment's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Flutter Entertainment analyst ratings.

Discovering Flutter Entertainment: A Closer Look

In 2016, Irish company Paddy Power merged with UK firm Betfair to form online gaming operator Flutter Entertainment. Today, Flutter has the top digital revenue share in the US, UK and Ireland, Australia, and many other countries. Some of its main brands are FanDuel in the US, Sky Betting & Gaming and Paddy Power in the UK and Ireland, Sportsbet (acquired by Paddy Power beginning in 2009) in Australia, and Sisal in Italy. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company offered products in over 100 countries and had 13.9 million average monthly users. In 2024, sports betting was 56% of revenue, online gaming 40%, and fantasy sports, horse racing, and other 4%.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Flutter Entertainment

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Flutter Entertainment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.95% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Flutter Entertainment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flutter Entertainment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Flutter Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.03.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

