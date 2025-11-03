Deep Dive Into DT Midstream Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Ratings for DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $120.25, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $108.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.37% from the previous average price target of $112.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DT Midstream is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $125.00 - Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $121.00 $119.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $103.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $128.00 $115.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $118.00 $114.00 Robert Mosca Mizuho Raises Neutral $108.00 $105.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $118.00 $113.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DT Midstream. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DT Midstream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DT Midstream's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know DT Midstream Better

DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides multiple, integrated natural gas services to customers through interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities, and gathering systems and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities. The segments of the group are Pipeline and Gathering. It generates revenue from pipeline, storage, and gathering systems, substantially all of which are located in the Midwestern U.S., Eastern Canada, Northeastern U.S., and Gulf Coast regions.

DT Midstream's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: DT Midstream displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: DT Midstream's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, DT Midstream adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

