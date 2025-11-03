Expert Outlook: Strategy Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $486.91, a high estimate of $630.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Highlighting a 7.43% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $526.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Strategy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $475.00 $521.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $474.00 $464.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Lowers Buy $535.00 $620.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $560.00 $697.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Lowers Buy $630.00 $700.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Announces Buy $485.00 - Yiwen Zhang China Renaissance Announces Buy $473.00 - Cerena Chen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $65.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Lowers Buy $620.00 $640.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $464.00 $464.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $586.00 $563.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Strategy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Strategy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Strategy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Strategy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Strategy: A Closer Look

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Strategy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Strategy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.41% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Strategy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2055.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Strategy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Strategy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

