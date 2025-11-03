The Analyst Verdict: Roku In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $117.91, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.2% increase from the previous average price target of $107.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Roku among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $135.00 $88.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $116.00 $113.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $105.00 $100.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $106.00 $101.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $145.00 $145.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $85.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $145.00 $110.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roku. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roku compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roku compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Roku's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Roku's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Breaking Down Roku's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Roku's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roku's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

