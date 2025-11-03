What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 2 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $12.07, a high estimate of $19.64, and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.43% increase from the previous average price target of $11.90.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Canadian Solar among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Johnson Wan Jefferies Raises Hold $19.64 $13.70 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Announces Sell $11.00 - Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Underweight $9.00 $8.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $10.00 $9.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Underweight $8.00 $7.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $15.00 $17.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Canadian Solar. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Canadian Solar. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Solar compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Canadian Solar's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Canadian Solar's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Canadian Solar analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar technology and renewable energy company. It is a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, a provider of battery energy storage solutions, and a developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects.. It operates through two business segments CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy segment. The CSI Solar segment focused on solar modules and battery energy storage manufacturing and products. Its Recurrent segment focused on utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage project development and operation. Key revenue is generated from CSI Solar segment.

Key Indicators: Canadian Solar's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Canadian Solar displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Canadian Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canadian Solar's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.26% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian Solar's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Canadian Solar's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.