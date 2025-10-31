What Analysts Are Saying About Twilio Stock

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Twilio, presenting an average target of $127.38, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.69% from the previous average price target of $121.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Twilio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Funk B of A Securities Raises Underperform $110.00 $100.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $125.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $130.00 - Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $75.00 $75.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Announces Buy $140.00 - Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $150.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $144.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Twilio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Twilio's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Financial Insights: Twilio

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Twilio's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Twilio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

