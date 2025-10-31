Analyst Expectations For Thor Industries's Future

Ratings for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Thor Industries, revealing an average target of $112.09, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Marking an increase of 12.54%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $99.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Thor Industries among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Rolle Loop Capital Announces Hold $110.00 - Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $110.00 $115.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $117.00 $122.00 Griffin Bryan DA Davidson Raises Neutral $102.00 $78.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $105.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Neutral $122.00 $112.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $110.00 $90.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Neutral $112.00 $100.00 Alex Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $100.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Hold $115.00 $86.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Thor Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Thor Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Thor Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Thor Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Thor Industries's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Thor Industries analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Thor Industries

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Thor Industries manufactures Class A, Class B, and Class C motor homes along with travel trailers and fifth-wheel towables across about 35 brands. Through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer in 2019, the company expanded its geographic footprint and now produces various motorized and towable recreational vehicles for Europe, including motor caravans, camper vans, urban vehicles, caravans, and other RV-related products and services. The company has also begun generating revenue through aftermarket component parts via the acquisition of Airxcel in 2021; however, this is still a nascent part of the business as it accounts for less than 10% of fiscal 2025 total sales. In fiscal 2025, the company wholesaled 181,388 units and generated $9.6 billion in revenue.

Thor Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Thor Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Thor Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.98% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thor Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Thor Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.