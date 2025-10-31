The Analyst Verdict: Stryker In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Stryker (NYSE:SYK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Stryker and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $417.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $453.00 and a low estimate of $407.00. This current average has increased by 0.18% from the previous average price target of $416.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Stryker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $410.00 $408.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $453.00 $443.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $407.00 $415.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $408.00 $407.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $410.00 $418.00 Ed Ridley-Day Rothschild & Co Announces Neutral $420.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $415.00 $410.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Stryker. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Stryker. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stryker compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Stryker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Stryker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Stryker's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stryker analyst ratings.

Discovering Stryker: A Closer Look

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, extremities, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, hospital beds and gurneys, and orthopedic robotics. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Roughly one-fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.

Financial Insights: Stryker

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Stryker displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stryker's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stryker's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.2% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stryker's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Stryker's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.78, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.