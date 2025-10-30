10 Analysts Have This To Say About Carvana

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $443.5, along with a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $370.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $428.50, the current average has increased by 3.5%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Carvana. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael McGovern B of A Securities Lowers Buy $385.00 $405.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $500.00 $500.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $490.00 $425.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 Marvin Fong BTIG Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $475.00 $385.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $440.00 $440.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $425.00 $415.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $370.00 $365.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carvana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Carvana's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Carvana's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Carvana's Background

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Carvana's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Carvana showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 41.94% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carvana's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carvana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, Carvana adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

