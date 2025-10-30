Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Fiserv Stock

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fiserv (NYSE:FI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $142.3, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $81.00. This current average has decreased by 21.32% from the previous average price target of $180.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fiserv is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $179.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $145.00 $165.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Lowers Buy $143.00 $170.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $155.00 $190.00 Bryan Keane Citigroup Announces Neutral $128.00 - Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 - Andrew Schmidt Keybanc Announces Overweight $145.00 - Andrew Harte BTIG Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $149.00 $192.00 John Davis Raymond James Lowers Outperform $167.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fiserv. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fiserv. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Fiserv's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fiserv's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fiserv analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Financial Insights: Fiserv

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fiserv's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.01% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fiserv's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.18.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.