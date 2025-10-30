Extreme Networks Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.75, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.75% increase from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Extreme Networks among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $15.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Extreme Networks. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Extreme Networks's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Inc provides AI-powered cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. The group designs, develops, and manufactures wired, wireless, and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) infrastructure equipment. It has one reportable segment, the development, marketing, and sale of network infrastructure equipment and related software. The Company operates in three geographical areas: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Extreme Networks's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Extreme Networks's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.62% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extreme Networks's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extreme Networks's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, Extreme Networks faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

