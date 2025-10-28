Where F5 Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated F5 and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $335.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $355.00 and a low estimate of $312.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.61% increase from the previous average price target of $311.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of F5 by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $336.00 $352.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $352.00 $312.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $321.00 $274.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $326.00 $314.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $312.00 $305.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $355.00 $304.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $345.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to F5. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to F5. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of F5 compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of F5 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of F5's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into F5's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on F5 analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind F5

F5 is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for security, application performance, and automation. Its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. Revenue is evenly split between its services business and products business with revenue trending toward products due to software adoption. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996, and went public in 1999.

Breaking Down F5's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: F5's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): F5's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): F5's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.16%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: F5's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.