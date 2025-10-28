8 Analysts Assess Warby Parker: What You Need To Know

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Warby Parker and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $31.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 9.09% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $24.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Warby Parker's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janine Stichter BTIG Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $31.00 $27.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $22.00 $21.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $28.00 $28.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $28.00 $28.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $28.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $28.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Warby Parker. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Warby Parker compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Warby Parker's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Warby Parker's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a mission-driven, lifestyle brand that operates at the intersection of design, technology, healthcare, and social enterprise. The company predominantly derives revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories. The firm sells products and services through its stores, website, and mobile apps. Revenue generated from eyewear products includes the sales of prescription and non-prescription optical glasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and expedited shipping charges.

Financial Milestones: Warby Parker's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Warby Parker's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.95% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.82%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warby Parker's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Warby Parker adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

