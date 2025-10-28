What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Protagonist Therapeutics

Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $78.86, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. Marking an increase of 3.49%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $76.20.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Protagonist Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Harrison BTIG Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $96.00 $72.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Etzer Darout Barclays Announces Overweight $72.00 - Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $73.00 - Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $69.00 $67.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Protagonist Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Protagonist Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Protagonist Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Protagonist Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Protagonist Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Protagonist Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company having a proprietary technology platform that enables the discovery and development of novel constrained peptide-based drug candidates to address medical needs. Its pipeline products include Rusfertide (PTG-300) and JNJ-2113.

Financial Milestones: Protagonist Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Protagonist Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 33.09% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Protagonist Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -626.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Protagonist Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Protagonist Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Protagonist Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.