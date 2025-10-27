Analyst Expectations For Amentum Holdings's Future

Analysts' ratings for Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Amentum Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.0% increase from the previous average price target of $25.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Amentum Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andre Madrid BTIG Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Announces Neutral $30.00 - Colin Canfield Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $35.00 $25.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $20.00 $19.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $30.00 $30.00 Mariana Perez Mora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $27.00 $26.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $26.00 $21.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amentum Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Amentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amentum Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Amentum Holdings Better

Amentum Holdings Inc is engaged in engineering and technology solutions. The United States and its allies trust it to address their technical and complex scientific, security, and sustainability challenges.

Key Indicators: Amentum Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Amentum Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 66.25%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Amentum Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amentum Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amentum Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Amentum Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.