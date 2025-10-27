Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Keysight Techs

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $183.5, along with a high estimate of $195.00 and a low estimate of $179.00. This current average has decreased by 0.27% from the previous average price target of $184.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Keysight Techs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Dwyer Jefferies Lowers Hold $180.00 $181.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $180.00 $180.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $195.00 $200.00 David Ridley-Lane B of A Securities Raises Neutral $179.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Keysight Techs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Keysight Techs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Keysight Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Keysight Techs

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Keysight Techs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Keysight Techs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Keysight Techs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keysight Techs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, Keysight Techs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

