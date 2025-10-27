Deep Dive Into Doximity Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 1 1 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $69.92, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.1% increase from the previous average price target of $64.09.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Doximity. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Announces Underweight $62.00 - Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $81.00 $75.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $64.00 $57.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $67.00 $59.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $69.00 $65.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $59.00 $50.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $75.00 $65.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $62.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $75.00 $67.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Doximity's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Doximity's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Doximity's Background

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers and on-call schedules.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Doximity

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Doximity's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Doximity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 36.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Doximity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

