A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On CCC Intelligent Solutions Through 6 Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for CCC Intelligent Solutions, revealing an average target of $12.5, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A decline of 3.85% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of CCC Intelligent Solutions among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $12.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $10.00 - Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CCC Intelligent Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CCC Intelligent Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CCC Intelligent Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, and AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services. The company has its presence in United States and China. Majority of the revenue is generated from United States.

CCC Intelligent Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CCC Intelligent Solutions's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.97% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CCC Intelligent Solutions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CCC Intelligent Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

