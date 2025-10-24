A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Reliance Through 5 Analysts

Reliance (NYSE:RS) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $318.0, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $284.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.25%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Reliance. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $284.00 $296.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $315.00 $340.00 Bennett Moore JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $345.00 $350.00 Bennett Moore JP Morgan Announces Overweight $350.00 - Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $296.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Reliance. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Reliance compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Reliance compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Reliance's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Reliance

Reliance Inc is a diversified metal solutions provider and metals service center company. It provides value-added metals processing services and distributes.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Reliance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Reliance's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.24%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Reliance's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reliance's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reliance's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, Reliance adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

