Expert Outlook: CBRE Group Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Ratings for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CBRE Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $174.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $164.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $157.43, the current average has increased by 10.89%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of CBRE Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $175.00 $165.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $165.00 $146.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $168.00 $167.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $180.00 $170.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $143.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $185.00 $164.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $164.00 $147.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CBRE Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CBRE Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CBRE Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CBRE Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CBRE Group

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Breaking Down CBRE Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CBRE Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.24% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CBRE Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBRE Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CBRE Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CBRE Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.16.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

