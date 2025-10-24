The Analyst Verdict: Hess Midstream In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hess Midstream and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average represents a 9.73% decrease from the previous average price target of $45.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hess Midstream. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Outperform $35.00 $48.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $36.00 - Douglas Irwin Citigroup Lowers Neutral $37.00 $41.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $48.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Neutral $41.00 $42.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $45.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $46.00 $44.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hess Midstream. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hess Midstream compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hess Midstream's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets and provides fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers. It conducts its business through three operating segments: gathering, processing and storage, and terminaling and exporting. The company derives the maximum revenue from the gathering segment. Its gathering segment consists of the following assets namely Natural Gas Gathering and Compression; Crude Oil Gathering and Produced Water Gathering and Disposal.

Hess Midstream's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hess Midstream's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Hess Midstream's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hess Midstream's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.61%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hess Midstream's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hess Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

